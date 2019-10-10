Every autumn elicits vulnerability. It brings to mind the truth that life is fragile, and change is constant. One day the Amur Maple tree is aglow with brilliant yellow, orange, and red leaves in the golden sunshine. The next day’s walk reveals a leafless tree that the wind has left bare revealing only its wooden frame against the overcast sky.
Autumn is also within each one of us. The deep stillness of an early October morning when mist blankets the good earth and the distinct lone call of the geese flying south fills the sky. It is a gentle, nostalgic desire within our spirits to hold our treasures close because autumn tells us that one day those treasures will need to be left behind.
Author Joyce Rupp in “Praying Our Goodbyes,” expresses it this way: “It is only when we are willing to meet the absolute truth of that aloneness within us that we are no longer alone, that we are able to break through to a level of consciousness that assures us of the magnificent bonding that we have with others.” We begin to see autumn as a natural part of our humanity and of our inner journey. Being mindful of autumn’s abundant changes provide us with the opportunity to more readily move through our own transitions and toward our own growth.
Transitions are a natural part of our lives. Sometimes we choose them and at other times, they choose us. Transitions often create a space in us that desires to be filled. We are made aware of transitions when we find ourselves without a someone or a something that has given our lives value and meaning. Then an aspect of our life feels like it is out of alignment.
Transitions come when we change friends, jobs, schools, homes, and communities, and activities. Transitions also appear when we change our ideas, our values, our self-image and our way of interpreting life’s situations. In natural disasters such as fires, floods, storms of all kinds we lose materials possessions.
Recognizing Transitions – Big transitions such as the death of a loved ones or long-time family pets, we have no trouble recognizing. It is the more subtle transitions that can be avoided or unacknowledged, that lead us to missing out on the inner direction and value of an opportunity for growth it can provide for us. The following questions may be of assistance in identifying transitions in your life:
1. What distresses you, concerns you or causes you negative feelings such as anger, or anxiety?
2. What do you wish that you could have less of in your life? Is it a deep sense of loss due to the death of a loved one, or an old memory that brings forth feelings of guilt or shame?
3. What do you wish that you could have more of in your life? Might it be friendship, quiet relaxation, or time to spend with loved ones?
4. How are you or how is your life different because of this transition? Is your response one of preoccupation with feelings of anger or anxiety?
Keep your responses framed in “I feel” statements. Feelings are a right-brain response. Using the word “feel” will automatically shift you into visual, imagistic thinking. This assists you in avoiding the judgmental left-brain voice when using words to process transitions.
“The word limen means threshold. To be in a state of liminality is to be poised upon uncertain ground, on the brink of leaving one condition or country or self to enter upon another. When recognized, liminality offers people freedom to be or become themselves.” – Carolyn G. Hellbrun
The Value of Transitions – When we embrace the transition, the process of working with it by acknowledging feelings, expressing them in a healthy manner, we are gradually freed of them. As a result, self-growth in the form of self-care and greater love of others flows abundantly once again. We both give of ourselves and find ourselves. We become one with whoever and whatever has met us on our life journey. Transformation begins when we can see ourselves, our lives, and our experiences differently and use our energy to give life to ourselves as well as others.
“Meaning making is a process, not an outcome or achievement. The meaning associated with transitions are constantly revised.” – J. William Worden, PhD, ABBP
For more information on how parents can build their own personal life transitions skills go to www.resiliency.com/free-articles-resources/the-resiliency-quiz/ or FamilyMeans@griefloss.org.
