Tips to reduce children's screen time

You want to do what is best for your children. You know about the importance of car seats, baby gates and other ways to keep them safe. But, did you know that one of the best ways to protect your children is to make sure they have all of their vaccinations?

Immunizations can save your child's life.



MELISSA GAUKLER, RN, BAN, works at the Richland County Health Department.

Tags