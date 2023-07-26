You want to do what is best for your children. You know about the importance of car seats, baby gates and other ways to keep them safe. But, did you know that one of the best ways to protect your children is to make sure they have all of their vaccinations?
Immunizations can save your child's life.
Because of advances in medical science, your child can be protected against more diseases than ever before. Some diseases, such as smallpox, that once injured or killed thousands of children, have been eliminated completely and others, such as polio, are close to extinction-primarily due to safe and effective vaccines.
Vaccinations are very safe and effective.
Vaccines are only given to children after a long and careful review by scientists, doctors, and healthcare professionals and there is continual reporting of any reaction or adverse effects. Vaccines can have some discomfort and may cause pain, redness, or tenderness at the injection site, but this is minimal compared to the pain, discomfort, and trauma of the diseases these vaccines prevent. Serious side effects following vaccinations, such as severe allergic reactions, are very rare. The disease-prevention benefits of getting vaccines are much greater than the possible side effects for almost all children.
Immunizations protect others you care about.
Children in the U.S. can still get vaccine-preventable diseases. In fact, we have seen resurgences of measles and whooping cough (pertussis) over the past few years. In 2010 the U.S. had more than 21,000 cases of whooping cough reported with 26 deaths, with the majority in children less than 6 months old.
Unfortunately, some babies are too young to be completely vaccinated and some people may not be able to receive certain vaccines due to severe allergies, weakened immune systems, or other reasons. To help keep them safe, it is important that you and your children who are able to get vaccinated are fully immunized. This not only protects your family, but also helps prevent the spread of these diseases to your friends and loved ones.
Immunizations can save your family time and money.
A child with a vaccine-preventable disease can be denied attendance at schools or daycares. Some vaccine-preventable diseases can result in prolonged disabilities/illnesses and can take a financial toll because of lost time at work, medical bills, or long-term disability care. In contrast, getting vaccinated against these diseases is a good investment and usually covered by insurance. The Vaccines For Children program is a federally funded program that provides vaccines at no cost for low-income families.
Immunization protects future generations.
Vaccines have reduced and, in some cases, eliminated many diseases that killed or severely disabled people just a few generations ago. For example, smallpox has been eradicated worldwide due to vaccinations. Children today are no longer required to receive the smallpox vaccines anymore because the disease no longer exists. By vaccinating children against rubella (German measles), it lowers the risk of pregnant women contracting the disease, and drastically reduces the risk of transmission to her fetus or newborn, which may have caused birth defects. Birth defects associated with the rubella virus are no longer seen in the U.S. If we continue vaccinating now, and vaccinating completely, parents today may be able to trust that some diseases of today will no longer be around to harm children of the future.
There are several vaccine-preventable diseases.
Below is a list of the routine vaccines that will help protect your child from preventable diseases:
- DTaP: Protects against Diphtheria, Tetanus & Pertussis
- MMR: Protects against Measles, Mumps & Rubella
- HepA: Protects against Hepatitis A
- HepB: Protects against Hepatitis B
- Hib: Protects against Haemophilus influenzae type b
- Flu: Protects against influenza
- PCV13: Protects against Pneumococcal disease
- Polio: Protects against Polio
- RV: Protects against Rotavirus
- Varicella: Protects against Chickenpox
- Meningitis ACWY: Protects against disease caused by four types of meningococcal bacteria Meningitis B: Protects against infection by meningococcal group B bacteria
- HPV-9: Protects against nine types of HPV infections
The HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine (Gardasil) has been used in the U.S. since 2006. It is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to be given to girls and boys between ages of 11 and 12, although is safe to give as early as age 9. This vaccine is the most effective when given at this age as this is the age when our bodies mount the greatest immune response.
HPV is a virus that can cause cancer of the cervix, vulva, vagina, penis or anus. HPV can also cause oropharyngeal cancer. HPV is spread through close skin to skin contact most often during sexual activity.
HPV infects about 13 million people, including teens, each year. This equates to approximately 84% of females and 90% of males getting HPV in their lifetime. Most HPV infections go away on their own. Infections that do not go away can lead to certain types of cancer.
Every year, about 36,000 men and women develop a cancer caused by HPV. The HPV vaccination could prevent more than 90% of these cancers from ever developing. The vaccine is made from one protein from the virus and is not infectious, meaning it cannot cause an HPV infection or cancer.
The HPV vaccine works extremely well. Since the HPV vaccination was introduced in 2006, infections with HPV types that cause most HPV-related cancers and genital warts have dropped 88% among teen girls. Research has also shown that fewer women are developing cervical precancers (abnormal cells on the cervix that may lead to cancer).
