This New Year, take a fresh look at how aging parents are doing
Jim Cornelius

Adult children who visited with Mom and Dad over the holidays – whether in-person or through video chat or virtual visit – may have noticed a few differences. Changes in health, mood, behavior or wellness in aging parents often become more apparent to children who have not visited with their parents in some time.

Some changes can be due to the regular aging process. Others may be cause for concern, especially if they are impacting health, safety or quality of life, indicating that Mom or Dad may be in need of more help with daily living activities than they think.



Jim Cornelius is the Executive Director at Benedictine Living Community — Wahpeton.

