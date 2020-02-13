February is American Heart Month and a great time to focus on heart health. Try these three small steps that can make a big difference for your heart:
1. Check your blood pressure. Since blood pressure is one measure of heart health, know your blood pressure numbers and check them regularly.
2. Stay active. A healthy heart needs exercise, so take a walk, ride a stationary bike or take the stairs. If you’re just getting started, 5-10 minutes a day makes a difference. Already exercising? Try adding just a few minutes to your daily routine.
3. Eat healthy. The right foods lead to a healthy heart. Start by eating a fruit or vegetable for a snack, adding a vegetable to your dinner, and removing the salt shaker from your dinner table.
When it comes to improving your heart health, do it for you.
For more information, contact Kathy Hanneman, Registered Dietitian at CHI St. Francis Health, 632-0455.
