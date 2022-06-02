Summer brings sunshine, camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities. Unfortunately, it also means tick season is upon us. Have you ever had the unnerving experience of finding a tick crawling on you or, even worse, using you for a snack? Aside from the general unpleasantness, there exists the underlying worry of a disease carried by these creepy crawlies. Discussing each of the several diseases in detail would take up considerable printing space, so I will discuss one of the most common tick-borne illnesses: Lyme disease.
Not all ticks carry Lyme disease. In our area, only the deer tick transmits the bacterium Borrelia Burgdorferi, which causes the disease. The bacterium resides in the tick’s stomach and is passed onto humans when the tick becomes attached. Tick saliva has a combination of anesthetics and anti-inflammatories that help prevent the unlucky host from noticing they are attached. Fortunately, it takes between 36-72 hours before the bacterium can be passed onto the host. This means that finding a tick attached to you has a very low likelihood of transmitting Lyme disease if it has been there for less than a day. However, most humans are infected through bites by immature ticks called nymphs which can be very hard to see due to their tiny size.
Early symptoms of Lyme disease (3-30 days) include erythema migrans, which is a circular red rash that sometimes clears in the middle as the rash spreads creating the familiar “bull’s-eye” pattern. The rash occurs in about 70—80 percent of infected persons. You may also develop fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes. Later stage symptoms include worsening arthritis pain and swelling (especially in the large joints), heart palpitations, dizziness, numbness and tingling in hands or feet, and other neurological symptoms.
Lyme disease can be treated with antibiotics and, if treated early enough, the more severe symptoms can be prevented. Monitor yourself for 30 days after a tick bite and if you develop a rash or other symptoms, please see your health care provider.
Depending on the location, 1 —50 percent of deer ticks may carry Lyme disease. Therefore, it is important to take the following precautions next time you enjoy the outdoors.
• Know where ticks live: Ticks like grassy, brushy, and wooded areas. However, even backyards can be an ideal spot for ticks.
• Prevent bites: You can use environmentally safe insect repellents that protect against ticks. Common ones include DEET as well as products containing 0.5 percent permethrin, which can be sprayed on clothing and boots. Mowing grass regularly can reduce tick habitats as they will sometimes sit at the ends of long blades of grass and latch on to passing animals.
• Check yourself after outdoor activities: Examine your clothes, skin, and pets for any ticks. Showering after being outdoors also helps to wash away unattached ticks and assist in performing skin checks as they often attach in hard to see areas.
• Removing ticks: Use tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible and pull upwards steadily so as not to retain any part of it in the skin. Wash the area with soap and water or rubbing alcohol. DO NOT crush the tick in your fingers. Flush it down the toilet, wrap it in tape, or place it in alcohol.
The purpose of this article is not to scare people, but to inform them. Let’s enjoy the warmer months by taking a few steps to ensure the only thing we bring back from our outdoor activities are pictures and fond memories.
For more information, you can visit the North Dakota Department of Health website: www.health.nd.gov/tickborne or the Center for Disease Control website: www.cdc.gov/lyme.
Jordan Coplin is an APRN and CNPwith essentia health in Wahpeton.
