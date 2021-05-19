It is estimated that nearly 70 percent of older adults with Alzheimer’s or other dementias reside in the community (outside a hospital or clinical setting). About 26 percent of these individuals live alone, but the remainder receives care from family members, unpaid caregivers, and community-based and residential care providers. By age 80, 75 percent of people with Alzheimer’s dementia are admitted to a nursing home.
Hints for conversing with a loved one who lives with memory impairment
One of your worst fears has come true. Your loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, or another form of dementia, severely impacting their capacity to think, remember and reason. And, with each day, the impairment grows steadily worse. Caregiving in this situation is highly demanding, and attempts at communication become particularly challenging.
Here are a few hints that may foster better conversation and understanding with your loved one:
• Have a full and clear knowledge of their abilities. Use these abilities in talking with them, as well as language they understand, as this will avoid frustration.
• Use their first name in speaking to them, and never talk about them in their presence as if they weren’t there.
• Approach them from the front to avoid surprise.
• Always speak at the same physical level so they can see you.
• You can use touch as reassurance or to get their attention, but use it with care and stop if it causes agitation.
• Identify yourself before addressing the person by name. Introduce others in the room by name, and have your loved one repeat the name to avoid the embarrassment of not being able to identify people in social situations.
• Don’t use pronouns; use names as often as possible in conversation to avoid confusion.
• Use simple words favoring sentences and statements over questions. Avoid questions with one-word answers, as this sets them up for failure. Stay away from memory questions, as this may cause frustration
• If they use the wrong word, don’t correct them or call it out. If it can be done nonchalantly, work the correct word into the conversation.
• Use repetition. It’s better to be overly repetitive than cause frustration or aggravation.
• Converse slowly, giving them plenty of time to respond.
• Smile and use humor.
As the number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias grows, it’s more important than ever for care professionals to implement the latest approaches to quality care. High-quality dementia care training can lead to an improvement in communication between caregivers and individuals living with dementia, a reduction in dementia-related behaviors and an increase in job satisfaction and staff retention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.