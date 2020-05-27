Most health advice can be boiled down to simple behaviors, like eating a balanced diet, exercising and getting good sleep.
During a pandemic like COVID-19, these actions are especially crucial for you to maintain your physical and mental well-being. Social distancing complicates things. How are you to eat right when you are living on non-perishables? How can you work out when you are cooped up at home? How can you sleep when you are anxious about, well everything?
Exercise keeps you physically healthy, but also boosts your mental and spiritual health. It’s important to keep a routine at home for exercising.
Exercise helps prevent weight gain. Exercise helps you build strong bones. It can help improve your sleep, your mental health and cognitive functions. And some exercises can simply make you have a brighter outlook during a pandemic like COVID-19 .
Working out at home is as simple as setting up your living room. At home work-outs can be as effective as exercising at a gym, but also have advantages. A few to think about are:
• At home workouts take less time because you don’t have to drive to a gym.
• Working out at home may help you stick with it as it is easy to keep to a routine.
• You can watch your favorite TV show while you break a sweat.
You don’t need special equipment — you may want a set of dumbbells, but you really don’t need them. Use these tips:
• Play music — a great song can help give you energy to keep going.
• Do simple strength training: Push-ups, sit-ups and lunges are all good options.
• Go online: The internet has lots of videos and classes for exercising.
• House work counts. For best results, do chores for at least 10 minutes at a time. Some chores include: Gardening, washing windows, mowing (use a push mower), raking and vacuuming
Older adults should get at least two and a half hours of moderate activity — think brisk walking per week. This can help with improving balance and preventing falls.
As you continue to exercise from home, make it part of your regular routine by working out the same time everyday. Remember, it takes a couple weeks to form new habits. If you miss a workout — don’t get discouraged. Just make sure you get back to it the following day.
