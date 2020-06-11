As the weather is warming up, I am seeing more people outside able to take advantage of the fresh air and exercise. This can help keep your immune system working at its highest level.
I will pass along some tips I found on keeping safe during this time of COVID-19. Following your local public health guidelines is important.
You may wear bright or reflective clothing to make yourself visible. Stick to sidewalks if possible, while being aware of others around you. If you do need to walk on the road, walk on the side facing oncoming traffic.
Wear a face covering or mask if you expect difficulty in maintaining a safe social distance at any point during your walk or travel. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
While walking, yield to those who may not have as much flexibility to move out of the way, such as a person in a wheelchair or someone pushing a stroller. If you see a crowd, turn around and find an alternative route. When you do encounter another person, try to maintain at least six feet of space at all times.
Monitor yourself for any heat sickness or dehydration while out walking, and stop your walk and seek help if you feel any unusual symptoms. Stay safe and Have fun this summer!
