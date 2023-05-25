Tips to reduce children's screen time

How much time do you think your kids spend in front of a screen every day? According to the CDC, kids ages 8-18 years spend an average of 7.5 hours in front of a screen every day. Screened devices are a common part of everyday activities.
While screens are a part of today’s culture, there are health benefits to reducing screen time, including improved physical health, decreased obesity and more time to play and explore.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has the following recommendations for screen time:
• No screen time for children under 2
• One hour per day for children 2 to 12
• Two hours per day for teens and adults
Keep in mind, these numbers are a guideline. Remember, the overall goal is to build a healthy relationship with screens. Like all things in life, moderation is key and too much of one thing isn’t healthy. If these recommendations seem out of reach, it’s okay because cutting back on screen time is a process and it won’t happen all at once. So now that you know the numbers, what can you do to start cutting back on screen time?
Take small steps to create long-term changes. Does your child constantly reach for their phone or tablet after school? If so, try cutting back one hour each week to start. It’s not realistic to ask your kids to cut out screen time completely, but making small changes is the best way to create long-term behavior change.
Make a screen-free bedroom. Having devices available in the bedroom can interfere with sleep. Not sleeping enough at night makes it hard to have energy to do activities throughout the day. Keep as many screens as you can out of the bedroom and place them in a central location so you can better monitor the time spent in front of them.
Create a screen time schedule. Once you’ve established a screen time limit, sit down with your kids every week and let them figure out how they plan to use it. A good rule of thumb is to avoid using screens during meals or within an hour of bedtime. Otherwise, honor the agreement.
Out of sight, out of mind. Put devices in a place where you or your kids cannot see them. By not having them constantly in front of us, it is easier to forget they exist, thus limiting screen time.
Mind your own screen time. If you spend a large part of your day sitting in front of your phone or in front of a screen you can’t expect to pry your kids loose from their screens. While you may need your phone with you for work, try to avoid scrolling social media or playing games too much. What you do, your kids will do. Try reading a book instead to show your kids that reading can be just as entertaining.
Encourage other activities. If it’s time to take away a device, offer an activity that is even better or more enticing to them. Reading, doing puzzles, playing board games, playing outside, and spending time with friends or family are a few healthy options your family can do instead of being on a device.
Consistency is key. Odds are, cutting back on your child’s screen time will cause some conflicts. Stay calm and remind them why these limits are important for their health. In the end, both you and your kids will be rewarded with better sleep, less eye strain, and improved mental wellbeing.
Motivate your kids to be active. Screen time can be addicting. It is important to plan a time to get away from the screens and do something to get kids active and moving. Kids enjoy doing activities, especially if you keep it as a habit from an early age.
Encourage activities that involve socializing. Look for activities and clubs that will engage your child socially. Much of the socializing that used to happen is lost today with the use of social media and cell phones. Encourage outings with other kids of similar ages, such as school or church groups, camps, or volunteer work. Plan outings with family and friends.
Do it as a family. You will be more likely to get your kids to buy-in if you come up with family screen time guidelines all together. As a group, you can come up with the screen-time guide for the house. Here are some suggestions:
• Mealtime isn’t screen time. Put phones away during meals.
• Homework and chores take priority over screens.
• Turn screens off one hour before bedtime.
• Bedrooms are screen-free zones. Keep the screens in a communal area.
Simply setting limits won’t always go over well, and that’s why it’s important to include your kids in the decision-making process. Let them see that they can choose when and what they want to watfh as long as it is within the established limits. By instilling a healthy relationship with devices as early as possible, you will provide a great foundation for your child to continue with in the future.