Tips to reduce children's screen time

How much time do you think your kids spend in front of a screen every day? According to the CDC, kids ages 8-18 years spend an average of 7.5 hours in front of a screen every day. Screened devices are a common part of everyday activities.

While screens are a part of today’s culture, there are health benefits to reducing screen time, including improved physical health, decreased obesity and more time to play and explore.



Michelle Gaukler RN, BAN, works at the Richland County Health Department.

