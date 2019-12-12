Tips to stay safe in icy conditions

This time of year, with the ice and snow comes slips and falls, which can lead to broken bones. It is extremely important to take easy precautions to avoid slips and falls on the icy sidewalks and parking lots.
Some simple things to do include walking slowly over icy areas, keeping your stride short and shuffling your feet. Using an assistive device such as a cane or walking stick can also help you keep better balance and provides additional support. Around your own home, adding ice melt or sand to driveways and sidewalks helps melt the ice and improve traction. If you do have a fall and break a bone, here is what you can expect over the following weeks.
First, there are different types of fractures:
1. Stable fracture – where the ends of the bones line up and are barely out of place. In this event, your provider will likely provide you a cast, sling or splint, depending on the body area affect.
2. Open, compound fractures – where the skin may be pierced by the bone or by a blow that breaks the skin at the time of the fracture. Treatment of this may include surgery, with plates and screws to secure the ends of the bones together, followed by therapy intervention.
3. Transverse fractures – where the fracture occurs as a horizontal fracture line. These can also require surgery, casting and rehabilitation.
4. Comminuted fracture – where the bone shatters into three or more pieces. Again leading to surgery, casting and therapy.
Occupational and physical therapy will likely be ordered after the bones are healed/healing to help you regain lost motion, strength and function. Therapists typically use heat to warm up the area to allow increased ease of stretching, allowing the tissues around the bones to become more pliable and improve your motion with less pain. An aquatic therapy pool can also be used to help improve you motion, along with using the resistance of the water to gently strengthen the supporting areas. Modalities such as ultrasound may also be used to help with decreasing scar formation and improve bone regeneration and bio-absorption.
Be careful this winter season. Take the precautions to avoid slips and falls, but if one does occur, make sure to seek out medical attention and referral to a therapist to get you back to 100 percent to return to work, home and leisure activity.
For more information call 642-0345, the Medical Wellness Department at CHI St. Francis Health.
