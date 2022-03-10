Ultrasound and electrical stimulation benefits in OT, PT

Last week, the therapy team introduced some of the physical agent modality (PAM’s) services that are offered at St. Catherine’s. PAMs such as hot packs, cold packs, and diathermy to address pain management. Two more services that PT and OT can offer are through the use of ultrasound and electrical stimulation.
The modality of an ultrasound machine uses mechanic waves and converts them to heat to penetrate deeper tissue in the body. Another modality that is offered is the use of electrical stimulation. Therapists utilize this modality as a type of electrotherapy that affects physiologic change in body tissue. This change in tissue increases circulation, facilitates healing, modifies edema, and modulates pain.
The utilization of these services can also improve muscle strength, reeducate muscle function, and modulate pain responses. Usage of ultrasound and electrical stimulation are often used with patients who complain of chronic pain, following a stroke, spinal disorder, neurological disorders, muscle/tendon problems, arthritis (joint pain and stiffness), postural problems, pre- and/or post- surgery, and repetitive stress syndromes.
The purpose behind using PAMs is to decrease pain and swelling, to in turn, enhance patient participation in their everyday activities and functional tasks. PAMs can also be used at the beginning of a therapy session as a preparatory method, to enhance circulation and movement in body structures to increase range of motion and mobility. By increasing range of motion and mobility, it will ease patient participation and increase their independence of activities of daily living, the overall main goal of OT and PT here at St. Catherine’s.
Michelle Arnhalt, OTR/L, works at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton.
