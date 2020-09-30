MANDAN, N.D. — The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free presentation, “Living with Alzheimer’s: For Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s.” A virtual presentation, it will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
While the webinar is free and open to the public, registration is required. Call 1-800-272-3900 to register for the class.
This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
When someone under 65 is diagnosed with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia, the first reaction is often shock or denial.
This doesn’t happen to someone so young … does it? What does the diagnosis mean? What kinds of plans need to be made for everyone? What about work? What resources are available to help?
Join us for this series of programs that provide answers to the questions that arise for people concerned about Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Hear from those directly affected and learn what you need to know, what you need to plan, and what you can do to ease the impact throughout the course of the disease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.