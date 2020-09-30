MANDAN, N.D. — The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free presentation, “Living with Alzheimer’s: For Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s.” A virtual presentation, it will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

While the webinar is free and open to the public, registration is required. Call 1-800-272-3900 to register for the class.

This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.

When someone under 65 is diagnosed with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia, the first reaction is often shock or denial.

This doesn’t happen to someone so young … does it? What does the diagnosis mean? What kinds of plans need to be made for everyone? What about work? What resources are available to help?

Join us for this series of programs that provide answers to the questions that arise for people concerned about Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Hear from those directly affected and learn what you need to know, what you need to plan, and what you can do to ease the impact throughout the course of the disease.

