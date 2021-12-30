Purchase Access

If you are planning a New Year routine but unsure how to start, walking can be one of the best forms of exercise, let me share some of the benefits:

It is the easiest form of exercise and you need no equipment.

Beginning walking can help to decrease weight that in turn lowers risks for many health-related diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Walking approximately 1 mile a day has been shown to increase one’s whole body bone density preventing osteoporosis especially in the lower extremities.

Walking improves overall heart strength, increases your overall stamina for more endurance with activities later in the day.

Walking and exercise have been related to improving sleep.

It is recommended to walk at a speed of 3-4 miles per hour, therefore it may take approximately 15 minutes for 1 mile.

A very common question is how many blocks equal 1 mile, and on average the answer would be 10 street blocks or 20 avenues blocks as they are sometimes shorter, however this varies with the sizes of the blocks. Therefore, it is a better plan to go for a length of time such as 15, 20, or 30 minutes.

If you are just starting out it is advised that if walking outside plan for a short walk one way with returning to home half way of your planned walk, (in case you are tired and need to rest or plan somewhere that there may be a bench half way), and then you can continue your walk around a different block or direction if you still feel good.

Two other points include to make sure to have a good supportive cushioned shoe for walking, and make sure to hydrate yourself with water before, during, and especially after your walk.

Shawn Krause Roberts, PT, is co-owner of OSPTI, 430 Fifth St N., Breckenridge, Minnesota. For more information, call 218-641-7725.

