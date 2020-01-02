Bronchiolitis an infection that affects a part of the lungs called the “bronchioles.” The bronchioles are the small, branching tubes that carry air in and out of the lungs.
When these tubes are infected, they get swollen and full of mucus. That makes it hard to breathe.
Bronchiolitis usually affects children younger than age 2 and typically goes away on its own. The most common cause of bronchiolitis is a virus called “respiratory syncytial virus,” or “RSV.”
Bronchiolitis usually begins like a regular cold, with a stuffy or runny nose, a mild cough, a fever and a decreased appetite.
As RSV progresses, other symptoms can start, including breathing fast or having trouble breathing, wheezing, a severe cough (which can last for 14 days or longer) and trouble eating and drinking (because of the other symptoms).
Many children with bronchiolitis do not need to see a doctor. But you should watch for some important symptoms. Call ambulance if your child stops breathing, starts to turn blue or very pale, has a very hard time breathing, starts grunting, or looks like he or she is getting tired of having to work so hard to breathe.
Call your provider if you have any questions or concerns about your child, or if the skin and muscles between your child’s ribs or below your child’s rib cage look like they are caving in, your child’s nostrils flare when he or she takes a breath, your baby younger than 3 months has a fever, your child older than 3 months has a fever for more than three days, or your baby has fewer wet diapers than normal.
The main treatments for bronchiolitis are aimed at making sure that your child is getting enough oxygen. To do that, the provider might need to suction the mucus from your child’s nose, or give your child moist air or oxygen to breathe.
The provider will probably not offer antibiotics, because bronchiolitis is caused by viruses, and antibiotics do not work on viruses.
Here are some things you can do:
● Make sure your child gets enough fluids. Call the doctor or nurse if your baby has fewer wet diapers than normal.
● Use a humidifier in your child’s bedroom.
● If your child is uncomfortable because of fever, you can treat the fever with over-the-counter medicines, such as Tylenol or Ibuprofen. Never give aspirin to a child younger than 18 years old.
● Suction the mucus from your child’s nose with a suction bulb.
● Prop your child’s head up on pillows, if he or she is over a year old. (Do not use pillows if your child is younger than 1 year.)
● Do not allow anyone to smoke near your child.
RSV is caused by viruses that spread easily from person to person. These viruses live in the droplets that go into the air when a sick person coughs or sneezes.
You can reduce the chances that your child will get bronchiolitis by:
● Washing your hands and your child’s hands often with soap and water, or using alcohol hand rubs.
● Staying away from others who are sick.
● Getting a flu shot every year for you and your child.
For more information call the Primary Care, Walk In Clinic at 6430747.
