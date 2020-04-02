Everyone interprets life events within the context of his or her experiences. Your child will interpret his or her personal experiences within the context of his or her current stage of development. This stage encompasses his or her stage of intellectual and emotional development, experiences with siblings, parents, extended family, the child’s history and culture, his or her friends, neighborhood, and community within which he or she lives. It is within the structure of these relationships that your child must adapt to the impact of an event such as coronavirus (COVID-19).
You don’t need to spend a lot of money supporting your young child isolated due to COVID-19. Every good designer takes the client’s perspective. This approach works well in parenting too. Use your own curiosity to notice your child’s behavior. Then ask yourself how you can set up an inviting space for your child to learn and grow. The time you spend in play with your child can have a greater impact on his development than any formal educational program.
Your child learns the most from the people he or she loves. At around 18 months, your child will integrate pretend play through his or her imagination such as using symbolic thinking for example, imagining a block could be a horse to make sense of the world around them. Parents as Teachers best practices in parenting research lists the following creative activities to invite pretend play learning:
Have a box or closet shelf full of dress-up clothes to inspire your child to become the following pretend play prop characters:
• zoo — Stuffed animals, empty pet food boxes, pet toys, food bowls, animal books or books with animal sounds.
• grocery store — Cash register, cloth bags/sacks, groceries such as empty food boxes, lightweight closed cans, coupons, play money, baskets.
• clinic or hospital — white shirts for uniforms, paper and clipboard. Band-aids scale, tape measure and a height chart, flashlight, popsicle sticks or tongue depressors, toy doctor kit. If you live in a community where people are wearing masks, your child may want to “pretend play” wearing a mask. Pretend play is one way your child makes sense of his or her world, by “trying on” the roles and people he or she sees in the world around him or her. As a parent, you might also suggest pretend play around medical roles such as a doctor or a nurse with a teddy bear to focus on how people take care of others when they are sick.
• magic show or comedy show- Simple magic tricks book, magic wand, Houdini costume, magic bubbles, funny clown face painting. Any item that will foster family interaction and cultivate laughter to tickle the funny bone in just the right place to forget his or her worries for a while.
Your child needs many types of play, interactions, and activities. New experiences stimulate learning, while familiar experiences deepen it. Consider getting outdoors for a sensory nature walk to include in areas where there is plenty of social distancing.
• The Seeing Game- Set a timer for one minute before asking children to silently look around where he or she is walking. This includes what is noticed above, below, in front of and behind him or her as they walk. Once the timer sounds, your child can share his or her most interesting observations. Gradually increase the time he or she is silently over serving the space in which he or she is walking in nature.
• Silent Presence Listening- Set a timer for one minute before asking your child to silently listen to the various sounds he or she is hearing. This includes what is heard close by or in the faint distance. When the timer sounds, your child shares the most interesting sounds her or she heard in nature.
When integrating this method, slow down the walking pace so that your child can focus on each body movement such as concentrating on the legs and feet, repeating action words in his or her mind like “lifting”, “moving”, “placing” as he or she lifts each foot, moves each leg forward and places his or her foot on the ground.
Children naturally live in the present moment. These activities empower him or her and as well as parents to continue to live in the present moment with a sense of safety and control in an uncertain situation such as COVID-19. When parents and caregivers deal with the COVID-19 calmly and confidently, they can provide the best support for their children. Parents can be more reassuring to others all around them, especially your child.
“Be happy in the moment, that’s enough. Each moment is all we need, not more.” ~St. Mother Teresa
