What can occupational therapy do for you?

Occupational Therapy helps people gain back their independence to return to work and their everyday activities (occupations) that they want and need to do. Whether it is to increase your strength and range of motion in your wrist, finger, elbow, and shoulder after surgery, or just to decrease pain to be able to return to your daily activities such as grooming, leisure tasks, dressing and work, Occupational Therapy can help you.
We can also educate and provide training in the use of adaptive equipment and techniques to help you throughout your day safely. Each individual patient has a personally designed treatment program that enables the individual to regain upper extremity function after illness or injury.
Occupational Therapy can work with a variety ages young and old. Occupational Therapy can help children to participate fully in school and social situations. Occupational Therapy can help children work on handwriting, coordination skills, and dressing skills. Occupational Therapy also works on sensory processing and self-regulation skills.
Occupational Therapy also completes ergonomic work site evaluations. Some areas that we would address for your company would include: posture and body mechanics, set up of the work station, office equipment, recommendations for adaptations to the work stations, and if needed, stretching exercises to decrease neck stiffness, along with upper body pain.
Here at OSPTI, our Occupational Therapist will complete an evaluation of your current needs and concerns. From that information they will develop an individualized plan of care working with the individual to be independent with home, work and school activities.
A variety of treatment strategies may be used, as appropriate, such as customized splints, pool therapy, and soft tissue mobilization. If you are interested in more information about occupational therapy, or would like to schedule an evaluation, please call OSPTI in Breckenridge at 218-641-7725 or in Fergus Falls at 218-998-2980.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.