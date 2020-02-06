One of the true eye emergencies is called angle-closure. But what is an angle and how does it close?
The answer lies where the colored part of the eye, the iris, meets with the white part of the eye, the sclera.
This is the angle – the place where fluid that is produced inside the eye exits and drains to the body.
In some people, the iris can move and block this drain. This causes rising eye pressure leading to much discomfort that can be severe in some cases.
Those with angle-closure will notice one eye developing pain or pressure along with hazy vision and light sensitivity. Some may even become nauseous. There may have been previous episodes in the past.
Very high pressure or repeated pressure events can lead to optic nerve damage related vision loss. This is called narrow-angle glaucoma. A doctor will administer a special combination of pills and eye drops to stop the pressure cycle.
To prevent future attacks, a surgeon may burn a hole in the iris with a laser to allow fluid to drain more efficiently. Sudden eye pressure problems are one of the many reasons why doctors will often recommend an eye examination for those experiencing frequent and unexplained headaches.
