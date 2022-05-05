What is basic care?

A basic care facility is a neighborhood-like living setting for older adults with private and/or semi-private rooms and 24-hour care staff. It provides an all-inclusive rate including apartment with utilities, meals, supervision, activities, medication administration, nursing assessment, care planning, and assistance with personal care services as needed such as bathing, dressing and grooming.
Features of a basic care community can also include meal and activity reminders, assistance with appointment scheduling, housekeeping, laundry assistance, daily snacks and coffee, transportation to appointments, professional nursing staff, and access to on-site therapy/rehabilitation services as well as social, spiritual, and health/wellness activities. Community lounges and dining areas offer opportunities to socialize and connect with other residents. Staff provide individualized support designed to help residents maintain their highest level of independence. Each resident retains a primary physician to help manage their care.
The Basic Care Assistance Program pays a portion of a qualifying individual’s cost while they live in a licensed basic care facility. Basic care can be an excellent option for older North Dakota residents who:
• Have limited income,
• Worry about running out of funds to live on, or
• Live independently, yet need extra assistance with daily activities or tasks.
The program is Medicaid eligible and is also open to those paying privately.
Individuals can contact their local Human Service zoned office to learn more about basic care facilities in their area, see if they qualify, and apply for the program. Resources are available at www.nd.gov and search for “Basic Care.”
Basic care is a great choice for those looking for quality care and peace of mind from financial worries as they age, while maintaining optimal independence. For more information, contact Benedictine-Siena Court at 701-642-6667.
Dawn Gillis is the housing manager at Siena Court.
