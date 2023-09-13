230914-p7-st-catherine’s

A Basic Care facility is a neighborhood-like living setting for older adults with private and/or semi-private rooms and 24-hour care staff. It provides an all-inclusive rate including apartment with utilities, meals, supervision, activities, medication administration, nursing assessment, care planning, and assistance with personal care services as needed such as bathing, dressing and grooming.

Features of a Basic Care community can also include meal and activity reminders, assistance with appointment scheduling, housekeeping, laundry assistance, daily snacks and coffee, transportation to appointments, professional nursing staff, and access to on-site therapy/rehabilitation services as well as social, spiritual, and health/wellness activities. Community lounges and dining areas offer opportunities to socialize and connect with other residents. Staff provide individualized support designed to help residents maintain their highest level of independence. Each resident retains a primary physician to help manage their care.



