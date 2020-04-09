Occupational Therapists and Occupational Therapy Assistants help people across the lifespan participate in the things they want and need to do through the therapeutic use of everyday activities (occupations).
Common occupational therapy interventions include helping children with disabilities to participate fully in school (HW, FM skills, dressing) and social situations (self-regulation skills, emotions identifying and coping w/ own and others), helping people recovering from injury to regain strength/ROM and skills, and providing supports for older adults experiencing physical and cognitive changes (fall prevention, home assessments, memory strategies and energy conservation).
Occupational therapy services may include comprehensive evaluations of the client’s home and other environments (e.g., workplace, school), recommendations for adaptive equipment and training in its use, and guidance and education for family members and caregivers.
At OSPTI we work with people of all ages from infants to older adults. Some of the common diagnoses we work with are developmental delay, autism, muscular dystrophy, pre- and post-op from hand/finger, wrist, elbow and shoulder surgeries or injuries, carpal tunnel, lateral epicondylitis, stroke, and more. We also offer employers the option of pre work screens.
Occupational Therapy also can complete work place assessments, and work with the employer to develop a pre-employment test (pre-work screen) for applicants to complete post job offer.
Pre-Work Screen is performed to identify an applicant’s functional ability to safely perform the physical requirements of a specific job. Functional testing may include lifting, force testing, postural tolerances, and more. Employees are instructed in proper body mechanics, essential job functions, and the amount of weight lifted on the job. This is one of our most widely used service with great feedback from employers.
Occupational therapy practitioners have a holistic perspective, in which the focus is on adapting the environment to fit the person, and the person is an integral part of the therapy team.
Some of the information above is taken from aota.org.
