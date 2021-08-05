What’s that pop, doc?

As a chiropractor, one of the most common questions I get is, “What is that popping sound?” The sound can be intimidating, especially when adjusting the neck. Here’s what you can expect during a chiropractic adjustment — and what that sound is.
The most common treatment option is an adjustment. The chiropractor palpates (examines by touch) joints and their ability to move in relation to each other. A fixated joint or group of joints can cause pain, stiffness and many other issues. When a fixation or joint dysfunction is found, the area is adjusted. An adjustment doesn’t move bones into place, but rather opens up the joints, allowing them to move better, which alleviates stiffness and soreness.
During an adjustment, you may hear popping or cracking. This sound is called a cavitation and is simply the release of gas inside the joint fluid. Lake-goers may have seen a similar phenomenon in boat propellers. The bubbles that follow your propeller as it spins through water are caused by the release of gas by the quick-moving blades.
This release inside joints occurs during the adjustment and is similar to when you pop your knuckles. This happens because joints are encapsulated and filled with fluid. The fluid contains some air, and, when the joint is opened during an adjustment, the bubbles pop and make a clicking or popping sound. The volume or number of pops do not indicate success nor response to an adjustment.
Studies show the sound produced during an adjustment can occur on both sides of the joint and can occur multiple times within the same joint. The surfaces of these joints are rarely symmetrical, which can result in multiple popping sounds. On the other hand, sometimes you won’t hear a pop, but that doesn’t mean the adjustment wasn’t done properly.
After an adjustment, most people are encouraged to return to regular activity or increase their activity level. The goal of the adjustment is to get you back doing what you love as soon as possible.
Musculoskeletal complaints are more than just the joints involved, and it is important to manage your exercise regimen, nutrition, mental health and stress levels as well.
One of the benefits of seeing a chiropractor associated with an integrated health system is we have access to physical therapy, nutrition services and behavioral health care. Those — along with your health records and imaging studies — mean we can build a care plan individualized to you.
Curious if chiropractic care can help you? You can learn more at EssentiaHealth.org or call the Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic at 701-642-2000.
