We have all been told at some point in our lives that we should exercise to stay healthy. More health care professionals are putting an emphasis on exercise for good health.
Have you ever had a doctor write you a prescription for exercise? Why not … we get a prescription for medications that are good for our health. Exercise has great benefits, including cardiovascular health, bone health, strength, flexibility, mental health and decreased stress.
We should treat exercise just like a medication your doctor prescribes. If your doctor gave you a prescription for exercise, what would it say?
Perform 30-60 min aerobic exercise at least five times per week, strength training exercises 2-3 days per week and stretch daily.
Or ...
Perform 10,000 walking steps each day or more as able.
It sounds simple. Make sure to visit with your doctor prior to the start of a new routine to ensure there are no medical considerations you should be aware of.
If you have some medical concerns, contact a health care practitioner, trainer or therapist to help direct you with your exercise program to avoid injury and increase your strength, endurance and flexibility.
Start your new prescription for exercise today and get healthy.
For more information on how to get a medical referral, contact me at CHI St. Francis Health by calling 218-643-0345.
