Fevers are a very important health topic that needs to be discussed. A true fever is greater than 100.5°F. Fevers can be healthy for the body. They help ramp up the immune system to fight off diseases. Fevers can be bacterial or viral. Most fevers are from viruses. Viruses go away on their own in about a week or so. An antibiotic will not help fight off a virus.
Tylenol and ibuprofen are medications that can be used to help treat the side effects of fevers such as discomfort. These medications are dosed based on weight for children. Do not treat children with aspirin this may cause liver damage. Tylenol and ibuprofen will help bring the fever down for a few hours. The fever may come back, but it is important to remember that a fever is not always a bad thing. It is important to keep the person hydrated at all times this is even more important when running a fever.
Fevers do sometimes warrant an office visit. Situations may include a fever beyond the first 3-4 days of the sickness or when your intuition tells you the person needs medical attention. Dehydration, respiratory distress, and/or seizures are also other issues that may warrant medical attention. The important factor to remember that a fever is not always a bad thing.
For more information call Jessica Wirth, Nurse Practitioner at the Primary Care and Walk In Clinic at CHI St. Francis Health 643-0747.
