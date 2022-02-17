What you need to know about heart health

February is Heart Health month! Educating on heart health is one of my favorite topics because it is so important to take care of your heart. I can’t stress this enough. Your heart is the most important organ in your body because it circulates oxygen and nutrient-rich blood throughout the body. When the heart isn’t working properly, the other organs will be affected.
High blood pressure is the leading cause of heart attack and stroke in the United States. According to the CDC, one in two American adults have high blood pressure, yet only one in four have it under control. People with high blood pressure often have no symptoms. Knowing your numbers will benefit your heart health.
What numbers?
Check your blood pressure regularly: A normal blood pressure is less than 120/80. If your blood pressure is higher than 120/80 consistently, talk to your doctor.
Get your cholesterol checked regularly: A normal cholesterol level is less than 200 mg/dl for most adults.
Eat a healthy diet: Choose a diet that is low in trans-fat and sodium. Everyone ages 2 and older should consume less than 2,300 mg of sodium per day. Some healthy food choices include lean cuts of meat with minimal fat, fish, fresh fruits and vegetables, and low fat milk and cheese. Remember to avoid adding extra salt to foods!
Get moving: Aim to exercise for 30 minutes five days per week for a total of 150 minutes a week.
If you don’t know your numbers, please reach out to a healthcare provider to determine what they are. Simple tests and health changes will protect your overall heart health and decrease the risk of heart attack and stroke.
Richland County Health Department offers free walk-in blood pressure screening during normal business hours from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Call 701-642-7735 with questions.
Miranda Andel, RN, BSN, is with Richland County Health Dept.
