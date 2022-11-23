When I think of a team, I think of a group of people who work together and share responsibilities. I think of a team usually being made up of different people who each have different talents that work towards a goal.

As we age we can apply the teamwork approach to our care. It takes different people with different areas of expertise to keep you living in your own home. Everyone’s goal is to remain living in their own home as long as possible. Have you ever thought about who will make up your team to help keep you living in your own home? By building your team early you can be more successful in continuing to live in your own home.



Michelle Boelke, BSN, RN, is a health services professional with Richland County Health Dept.

Tags