When I think of a team, I think of a group of people who work together and share responsibilities. I think of a team usually being made up of different people who each have different talents that work towards a goal.
As we age we can apply the teamwork approach to our care. It takes different people with different areas of expertise to keep you living in your own home. Everyone’s goal is to remain living in their own home as long as possible. Have you ever thought about who will make up your team to help keep you living in your own home? By building your team early you can be more successful in continuing to live in your own home.
Your healthcare team should start with you and your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, you need to establish with one. Having a relationship with your primary care provider will make decisions regarding the care you need and want easier. As your health changes you need to build a team outside of the clinic or hospital setting that can bring services to your home. Home health is a great resource to help build your team. Home health can assist you in finding the resources you need. These resources may include a nurse to set up your medications and overview your health conditions. A nurse can keep your primary care provider informed of changes in your health to keep you out of the hospital. A home health aide can assist you with exercises, showering, and personal cares. Homemaker services can help you with cleaning and laundry. Meals on Wheels can make sure you have a balanced meal throughout the week. An occupational therapist can assess your home environment for safety needs and make recommendations. Physical therapists assess your balance, strength, and mobility within your home and give you ideas on ways to improve those things.
Richland County Home Health can assist you in building your team to keep you living in your own home. We provide free evaluation visits to discuss options to keep you living independently. Please call 701-642-7735 to schedule your evaluation visit.
Michelle Boelke, BSN, RN, is a health services professional with Richland County Health Dept.