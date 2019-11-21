It is estimated that up to 75 percent of the U.S. adult population uses some type of vision correction – but why?
I’ve talked to several patients who say their eyes suffered a minor injury and after that, they needed glasses. Often, the reason they needed glasses at that point is not because of the injury, but the examination revealed a previously undiagnosed vision problem.
And while it is very uncommon to acquire the need for prescription glasses due to minor trauma, vision stress over time appears to be more likely to create vision conditions that require glasses, contact lenses, or laser vision correction.
This influence on eyeglasses prescription is evident when studying the vision of professional symphony musicians. These individuals play and practice 40 to 70 hours per week with the same instrument and sitting in the same position in the orchestra.
These consistencies show us head positions that create certain kinds of nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. For the majority of those looking at sheet music, their glasses prescriptions followed the theory on which kinds of problems are produced by various head positions.
Visual hygiene is something that I talk about especially with younger patients whose vision is in the formative stage. It goes hand in hand with healthy ergonomics and healthy posturing of the body concerning near work.
And while it seems a little silly to try to prevent the need for glasses by placing your book at a proper distance and positioning yourself properly, the musician studies show it is worth thinking about.
