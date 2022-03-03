Why I’m grateful for colonoscopies

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and I would like to share why I am grateful for colonoscopies and why I encourage you to get screened for colorectal cancer.
You see, March is not only Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month; it’s also the month of my mom’s birthday. My mom is my best friend besides my husband, but I could have lost her easily to colon cancer. Both my grandmother and aunt on her side passed away from complications related to colon cancer.
My grandmother passed away when she was only 68. My mom went in for a routine screening colonoscopy about a month before her 68th birthday. Even though she never had polyps on any previous colonoscopy, a very large polyp was found. The surgeon was able to completely resect it at the time of the colonoscopy. No cancer was present, but because it was so large, six months later she had another colonoscopy.
The polyp returned and was just as large. Based on it recurring and her family history, she and her surgeon decided that it was best for my mom to have part of her colon removed. That was three and a half years ago. I am convinced those colonoscopies saved her life.
There have been recent changes with recommendations for colon cancer screening and some newer methods. The most significant change is the recommendation to start screening for colon cancer at age 45 instead of 50 if there is no family history of colon cancer. The reason for this change is the increase in the incidence of colon cancer before 50. It is recommended that screening continue through at least age 75. After 75, it’s recommended that you discuss with your medical provider whether or not you should continue having colon cancer screenings.
The three most common ways to screen for colon cancer include a colonoscopy, testing for blood in a stool sample and the Cologuard test. A colonoscopy is considered the gold standard due to the ability to directly visualize the colon and see any abnormalities. If no polyps are found and there is no family history of colon cancer, colonoscopies can be done every 10 years for screening purposes.
Checking for blood in a stool sample is a test that needs to occur annually if screening for colon cancer.
The Cologuard test is another test on a stool sample that checks for blood and sections of DNA that can be present in the cells of colon cancer or abnormal polyps. This test needs to be done every three years to screen for colon cancer and should not be used if you are high risk or symptomatic. If the test is abnormal, then a follow-up colonoscopy should be done.
Certain people need to be screened for colon cancer more frequently and only with a colonoscopy. Some of the groups of people who will need to have more frequent screening, and screening at younger ages, include those with a strong family history of colorectal cancer or high-risk polyps; personal history of inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease); personal history of polyps; or personal history of radiation therapy to abdomen for a prior cancer.
So, for the sake of those who love you, talk to your medical provider about whether you need to be screened for colon cancer. Your family will appreciate it.
Kristina England, MD, works as a family practice physician with Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.