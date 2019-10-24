Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. This means that now is the chance for the more than 60 million people with Medicare to review their coverage and see if they need to make any changes to their health care coverage for next year.
Open Enrollment ends Dec. 7, but if you are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, there is an opportunity to make one more change from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2020. Because health plans can change their offerings every year, shopping around and comparing plans can payoff.
People with Medicare should review their coverage and be open to coverage options to see if they can find a better value. Even if they are happy with their current coverage, they might find something that’s a better fit for their budget or health needs. Medicare’s redesigned Plan Finder (https://www.medicare.gov/plan-compare/#/?lang=en) is a popular tool to help make it easier to shop around to find the best coverage.
