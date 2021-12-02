As winter approaches, we should all take some time to be mindful of how the cold weather; and likely decrease of activities outside can affect our bodies. Here are some useful tips on how to care for your body during the winter months:
• Exercise. It is still important, as always, to maintain physical activity throughout the winter. Winter months can make it tricky to get outdoors, so perhaps engaging in something at home, or at a gym, or even trying something new such as yoga will help to keep you warm! Exercise also plays an important role with our immune systems, so keep moving to decrease your chances of catching colds and/or flu symptoms.
• Drink water. Winter can cause a lot of issues, but one in particular can relate to our skin. One way to keep skin well moisturized is to drink an adequate amount of water daily. This will also help flush toxins from our bodies, so this is an added bonus of drinking more water. The average adult should be drinking at least eight cups of water daily.
• Sleep. Sleep is another important factor of caring for your body, especially during the winter months when we are more susceptible to illnesses. Adequate sleep is necessary in maintaining good health.
• Use correct body mechanics. The winter weather typically means snow is coming our way. There are some important things to remember when shoveling snow. As with any exercise, shoveling is no exception, we should warm our bodies up before digging out the shovel. To do this, you could simply walk around your house for a few minutes to get the blood flowing before heading out. Always use your legs when you are shoveling. By bending our knees and using our legs to lift, we avoid excessive strain on our lower backs. Also, remember to take plenty of rest breaks and try lifting smaller loads, or push the snow rather than lift it.
As always, if you begin to experience any pain, or fall and injure yourself during the winter months, or if you’re interested in setting up a fitness program, or massage to take care of yourself, OSPTI is here to help! We have several locations to meet your needs.
