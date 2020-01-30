January is cervical cancer awareness month. In the United States, over 13,000 women are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer each year, but with proper screening and vaccinations this number could be drastically reduced.
The most common cause of cervical cancers is from a virus called human papillomavirus (HPV). This virus is responsible for other forms of cancer as well, such as vaginal, vulvar, oropharynx, penile and anal. With appropriate screening and vaccinations for the HPV virus, women can prevent cervical cancer from occurring.
The screening test for cervical cancer is called the Papanicolaou or Pap test, often referred to as the Pap smear. This test can detect abnormal cervical cells, precancerous cells or cancerous cells on the cervix. When these types of cells are noted and treated early, it can reduce the severity of the diagnosis. Different organizations encourage different frequency of screening intervals, but the important point is to get screened.
Another way to decrease the risk is through the HPV vaccination. This vaccination can help prevent certain type of HPV virus strains. It focuses on the high risk strains of the virus that cause over 90 percent of these cancers. HPV is spread by skin-to-skin or sexual contact. Most infections will resolve on their own within a two year time frame, but others can lay dormant can cause cancer later in life.
The CDC recommends routinely vaccinating adolescents at 11 to 12 year of age, male and female. This helps protect individuals before they are exposed to the virus in later years. The vaccine may be given to people as young as 9 and as late as 45 in certain cases.
Options of screening and vaccination are available. So, are you overdue? If so, I encourage you to give your health care provider a call and schedule your next appointment.
It is a simple solution for your health and cancer prevention.
