As you imagine what your new reality will be moving forward, focusing on “what you can do” may feel like a more productive way to move within your present circumstances. It may be empowering to intentionally center yourself on “your chews, your moves, and your snooze,” meaning, what you eat, how you move and your sleep. Therapist, author and lecturer, Ellyn Satter, MS, RD, CICSW, BCD and Parents as Teachers self-care research offers the following suggestions on how to reimagine and reshape your journey toward a more health filled, well- being process.
The Division of Responsibility in Feeding consists of the following -
As the parent, your job as a “Nutritional Gatekeeper” is to:
1. Choose and prepare the food.
2. Provide regular meals and snacks.
3. Make eating times pleasant.
4. Show your child step-by-step through example how to behave at family mealtime.
5. Be considerate of your child’s lack of food experience without catering to likes and dislikes.
6. Provide water between meal and snack times.
7. Let your child grow into the body that is right for him or her.
Your child’s job is to:
Decide what and how much to eat. It’s important to provide opportunities for your child to exercise independence in making healthy food choices, while setting reasonable limits and rules of behavior. These experiences teach your child to follow his/her own hunger and fullness cues while growing up enjoying a healthy relationship with food.
Summer can provide everything you and your family need for a health filled time together. More fresh produce, more physical activity, and more rest. The single most important step in eating well is to take control of your food choices. Produce is more than good food. Conscientious and mindful selection of produce can have a positive impact on your mood. Try to integrate the following produce into your diet:
1. Anthocyanins — Dark-sweet cherries are a way to have a sweet treat without added sugar. Anthocyanins are the type of antioxidant found in this deep red hue color cherries. Studies have shown that anthocyanins play a role in improving cognitive function. Dark-sweet cherries naturally contain melatonin, a sleep hormone that regulates sleep wake cycles.
2. Tryptophan — Leafy greens, mushrooms, broccoli, and peas provide tryptophan. Tryptophan is an amino acid building block to serotonin production, which is aligned with improved health and considered important for boosting your mood.
3. Folate — Avocados, broccoli, kale, artichokes, spinach, strawberries, and blueberries are folate rich vegetables that assist with dopamine production. Dopamine is the “feeling motivated” and “happy” chemical our body produces.
4. Tyrosine — Red beets, spinach, and ripe bananas are excellent sources of tyrosine. The amino acid tyrosine also boosts dopamine production.
5. Vitamin B6 — Sweet potatoes help turn on serotonin, a “feel good” neurotransmitter to your brain.
6. Omega-3 Fatty Acids — Walnuts contains rich omega-3 oil which helps maintain cognitive functioning and mood lifting nutrients.
“Acknowledging the Good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all Abundance.”- Eckhart Tolle
For more information on intentionally centering yourself on “your chews, your moves, and your snooze” go to: EllynSatterInstitute.org OR check out her book- Baby of Mine: Feeding With Love and Good Sense OR www.choosemyplate .gov/preschoolers.html/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.