Maybe it's old fashioned. Maybe it's passe, but I think we still expect our heroes to be heroes, so when they turn out to be predictably flawed, rotten even, we're left trying to sort their accomplishments and greatness from their shortcomings.
I'm talking about Brett Favre, the good-old-boy quarterback gunslinger who gave us so many memorable moments between the white lines, who now looks like he should be in prison stripes. He's knee-deep in a Mississippi scandal in which some welfare dollars were steered, with the help of Gov. Phil Bryant, through Favre's charity (ostensibly one to help disabled children and breast cancer patients) to the University of Southern Mississippi, specifically to upgrade Favre's daughter's volleyball team's facility.
A chunk went into Favre's pocket in exchange for promotional efforts, and one unearthed text is revealing. “If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?”
Think about it. He took federal dollars earmarked to help the poorest of the poor and sickest of the sick in the most poverty-ridden state in the nation. He may not go to jail. He may not even be charged with anything, but the cost to Favre is dear, his reputation.
This hurts fans even more. Favre's persona, his on-field grit, was so likable many of us were willing to look past his sleazy overtures to a New York Jets employee in 2008. But, heck, we knowingly elected a president who did worse than that.
Have American standards slipped or were they a myth?
Pittsburgh Steelers fans looked the other way when it became obvious that their stellar quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, was a rapist, and tacitly accepted the whole “now I've found Jesus” public relations rehabilitation effort. The Cleveland Browns made Deshaun Watson, on the hook in two-dozen civil cases with massage therapists, the highest-paid quarterback in the league. They're betting fans hate losing more than sleaze. A logical, if callous bet.
All of this reminds me of the title of an old Fleetwood Mac album, “Heroes are Hard to Find.” Christine McVie had it right.
Maybe we have to compartmentalize. I still think Michael Jackson was an epic performer. I still appreciate his music, but there's a taint to it now. Charles Lindbergh was one of America's greatest heroes. And an anti-semite, and boy, that's a long list.
Nobody's perfect. Hateful flaws are difficult to look past, however.
Maybe Charles Barkley, a man known to throw trouble-makers through plate glass windows, was right when he declared that he and other athletes shouldn't be role models. Maybe it comes down to this: does the good outweigh the bad? What do you find forgivable? What do you find understandable? What do you find relatable?
I don't have the answers. Only questions. I'm still sorting through this myself.
This sort of thing is harder for idealists, and I, unabashedly, am one of those thusly cursed. I want to believe the best about people. When you build people up, though, it's a long way down.
When I was a news director for a large company, one of my hires, an admired friend, was accused of plagiarism. I couldn't believe it. He was so naturally gifted, he didn't need to steal anyone else's material. Finally, my general manager called me to his office and we compared my friend's columns to a Lewis Grizzard collection. There it was in newspaper ink, word for word. Theft. Who copies one of America's most beloved writers and expects to get away with it? I can't begin to understand the psychology of that.
My boss then said something to me in his smooth Tennessee drawl that I've held onto since even though it pains me. “Tony, people are going to disappoint you.” Somehow, I found some consolation in those words. Or a least a more realistic understanding of people. Lowered expectations.
I flew up the next day and walked into the newspaper office.
The plagiarist looked up, startled. “Are you here to fire me?”
“Yup.”
The right thing to do would have been to report why he was fired, but I believe in second chances, so I said nothing. Until he got another newspaper job and did it again.
His sins had become mine.
God help me, I haven't given up on people. But Heroes are Hard to Find.
