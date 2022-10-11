Maybe it's old fashioned. Maybe it's passe, but I think we still expect our heroes to be heroes, so when they turn out to be predictably flawed, rotten even, we're left trying to sort their accomplishments and greatness from their shortcomings.

I'm talking about Brett Favre, the good-old-boy quarterback gunslinger who gave us so many memorable moments between the white lines, who now looks like he should be in prison stripes. He's knee-deep in a Mississippi scandal in which some welfare dollars were steered, with the help of Gov. Phil Bryant, through Favre's charity (ostensibly one to help disabled children and breast cancer patients) to the University of Southern Mississippi, specifically to upgrade Favre's daughter's volleyball team's facility.



Tags

Load comments