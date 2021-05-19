Hankinson-Fairmount-Campbell/Tintah-Rosholt-Lidgerwood (HFCTRL) varsity baseball crushed Enderlin/Maple Valley 9-1 at the Region One play-in game Tuesday, May 19.
HFCTRL got an early lead in the game, driving in one run in both the first and second innings, while their fielding and pitching kept Enderlin/Maple Valley scoreless for both innings for a score of 2-0 entering the third inning.
Enderlin/Maple Valley got their first run across home in the top of the fourth. HFCTRL was scoreless in the bottom of the third, holding a narrow lead over Enderlin/Maple of 2-1.
HFCTRL would keep Enderlin/Maple Valley scoreless for the remainder of the game. HFCTRL, however, wouldn’t stop there.
The bats came alive for HFCTRL in the bottom of the fourth, driving home three runs for a comfortable 5-1 lead over Enderlin/Maple Valley.
HFCTRL bats cooled down in the fifth inning, not sending home any runs, but ignited again in the sixth inning, driving home four more runs and finishing the game 9-1 after Enderlin/Maple Valley went scoreless once again in the seventh.
HFCTRL had eight hits and zero errors throughout the game. Austin Bladow and Matthew Heley led the team in runs with two each. Cody Meyer led the team in hits with two.
Kaden Kelley pitched the entire seven innings with seven strikeouts and only allowed five hits and one run.
HFCTRL are 4-9 and fifth in Region One and 5-13 overall. HFCTRL faces Oakes on Thursday, May 20 at the Region One baseball tournament.
