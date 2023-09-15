The Wilkin Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is pleased to announce the selection of Curt, Calvin and Carter Hought as the Outstanding Conservation Cooperators for 2023.
Annually, the SWCD recognize cooperators for their contributions to the betterment of our natural resources. The Houghts received this honor due to their outstanding stewardship efforts for their land and our natural resources.
The Houghts are lifelong residents of Wilkin County. Curt and Calvin are third generation farmers, with Carter, the fourth-generation farmer. Their crop rotation consists of corn, soybeans, wheat, sugar beets, and sunflowers.
Over the past three years, the Houghts have established 7,900 ft. of field windbreaks, and 7,420 ft. of farmstead shelterbelts. Having tried different farming practices to combat the wind erosion on their farm, they have experimented with different species of cover crops along with rates, timing of application and methods of application. They incorporate reduced tillage practices that leave higher amounts of residue. They have found this practice to be an additional benefit for the wildlife, leaving them forage to get through our winter months. They have participated in the Federal EQIP and CSP programs along with the Wilkin SWCD’s Soil Health Incentive programs. They are innovative when it comes to finding ways to implement soil health practices and continue to try new practices to build soil health on their land. Curt, Calvin, and Carter are leaders not only in our agricultural community but in our area organizations as well.
Along with other Outstanding Cooperators throughout Minnesota, the Houghts will be honored at the 2023 Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (MASWCD) annual convention at the Doubletree by Hilton, Bloomington.