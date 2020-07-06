VALLEY CITY — The Barnes County Veteran Service Office, in cooperation with North Dakota Department of Game and Fish, is announcing the 2020 Camp Grafton Disabled Veteran Deer Hunt for veterans who are 50 percent disabled or greater.
The Disabled Veteran Deer Hunt will take place on Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Camp Grafton, North Dakota. Applications are due by Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 and are available from any county or tribal veteran service office. Please note that this is a shotgun with slug only hunt. No rifles will be allowed or provided this year.
