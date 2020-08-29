Fargo, N.D., Aug. 25 — Area students were among the 220 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the summer 2020 dean’s list.

A student must earn a 3.50-grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least nine class credits to qualify for the summer list.

Students are listed by hometown.

Breckenridge, Minnesota - Blake A. Wilcox Finance

Kindred, North Dakota - Tori L. Braaten, Strategic Communication; Matthew T. Freier, Business Administration

Wahpeton, North Dakota - Angela Abel, Nursing;

