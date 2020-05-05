Regardless of how safe and cautious boaters are on the water, accidents happen. If a boating accident involves injury, death or disappearance of a person, an accident report must be filled out and sent to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department within 48 hours of the occurrence.
If property damage exceeds $2,000, but no deaths or injuries occur, a boat operator has five days to file a report.
A boat accident form is available at the Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, at any Game and Fish office or by contacting a local game warden.
In addition to wearing a life jacket, boaters are reminded to practice social distancing during these times of uncertainty.
Enforcement operations supervisor Jackie Lundstrom offers these simple safety precautions:
• Boat only with family members
• Maintain 6 feet between you and others
• Stay home if you are sick
• Keep occupants to a minimum
• Sustain proper distance at ramps/docks
