Takeaways from this week’s Wahpeton Park Board meeting
* $1000 donation was approved by Bridgestone Tire for a Special Olympics Bowling Tournament.
* COVID-19 restrictions, including closure of the Community Center, picnic shelters and playgrounds, continues through Thursday, April 30.
* There will be no fund-raising for a July 4 fireworks display.
* A baseball batting cage was approved for the Airport Park.
* The North Dakota Forest Service approved Tree City USA for Wahpeton for the 36th consecutive year.
Game and Fish Advisory Board to livestream spring meetings
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department Advisory Board will host its spring round of public meetings online this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Districts 1, 2, 7 and 8, which are roughly the western half of the state, will have their combined meeting on Monday, April 27. Districts 3, 4, 5 and 6 in the eastern part of the state will follow on Tuesday, April 28. Both meetings will start at 7 p.m. Central Time and conclude around 10 p.m.
The meetings will begin with department presentations, followed by questions and answers with select staff including director Terry Steinwand, deputy director Scott Peterson, fisheries chief Greg Power and wildlife chief Jeb Williams.
Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to this public livestream event by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Questions can be submitted via live chat during the event, or can be submitted in advance at ndgflive@nd.gov.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park closed through May 9 to slow the spread of COVID-19
Medora, N.D. – Effective immediately, Theodore Roosevelt National Park will be closed to recreational use until further notice. The temporary closure includes visitor centers, facilities, trails, and campgrounds. East River Road in Billings County will remain accessible to local residential traffic. The purpose of the park closure is to safeguard the public and slow the spread of COVID-19 in response to guidance from state, county, and local health officials. The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority.
The park is expected to be open and operational by May 9 when the seasonal staff is ready to welcome visitors. This phased opening allows the park to be fully functional upon opening.
The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools available to explore on the park website (www.nps.gov/thro). The public can also find operational information and updates on social media platforms and the park website (www.nps.gov/thro). Updates about nation-wide NPS coronavirus operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.