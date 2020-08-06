A summer full of wind storms showed us that Mother Nature often takes things into her own hands and will trim our trees with the strength and fury of awfully deep breaths.
We can learn from every experience, good or bad, and plenty of healthy trees came tumbling down. ‘Acts of nature’ refer to natural events of which we have no control. But there is plenty of forestry care that we do control.
Choice of tree species is one. Willows and poplars, for example, are fast growing but the price is weak branches that easily break off and tree owners had massive cleanup.
Trees like ash with narrow branch junctions were other common breaks. ‘V' crotches are weaker than ‘U’ crotches and nature selects the stronger branch to remain while the weaker branch breaks off.
The best tree trimming trim is late winter, like March when spring growth will heal injuries faster. The next best time is whenever you have time and when you have a large park forest like ours, it means year-round attention.
We usually trim elm as little as possible in the fall because there is a chance that fresh wounds will attract Dutch Elm Disease beetles who lay eggs that hatch into larvae. They tunnel channels under the bark that stifle the natural up-and-down fluid movement.
Removing dead branches at any time is always a good idea. It gives you a chance to make the right cut right below the swollen branch collar. If it is a heavy branch, nature may strip the bark below the branch union, an unnecessary injury.
The wind storms exposed our aging tree population in Wahpeton, particularly ash trees that are known for having considerable crown dieback. We are fortunate the fallen trees and branches did not injure anybody. The proximity of trees to campers, trails and buildings are important considerations in the park system.
There may need to be a more aggressive approach to removing hazardous trees throughout our parks and city. When you look overhead at our tree canopy, there are plenty of dead branches that need to be removed. Woodpecker activity is a good indicator of failing branches that are full of scrumptious insects and larvae for them to forage.
Hazardous trees with hollow or rotting bases were frequent falls, too. Look for openings, cracks and shavings at the base of trees.
Attention to detail is always good. We learn that it’s the little things that add up to make up the really big things in life.
One tree trimming detail is removing the suckers that form at the base of our trees so the tree’s energy goes into its canopy to produce strong branches. Sometimes a proliferation of suckers means other tree problems in the crown.
After a summer of growth, there are often branches that need to be pruned to be citizen friendly. If you are hitting your head in branches above your sidewalk, trim them to be 8’ off the ground. Check overhanging branches onto the street that could get hit by snowplow trucks.
If a branch blocks the view of a street sign, follow the branch back to its union and remove it. Large branches may need a couple cuts to avoid bark stripping down. Go a couple feet away from the trunk to remove most of their weight.
As citizens know, judging by the large pile at the tree disposal site north of town, they can haul trees and branches that will be one large bonfire soon after snowfall. Twigs and branches may be bothersome in luscious green lawns but small ones used for mulch around trees is a tree-friendly use taught to us in forests.
Trees add much to our yards, cities and parks. Sometimes we are reminded they need care to continue providing shade, homes for wildlife, landscaping, collection of rainwater, providing fruit and nuts, beautification and creating interest year-round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.