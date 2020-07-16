Tuesday, July 14

Wilkin Bar 16, Tangled Hair 1;

Wilkin Bar 26, Giant Seeds 24,

Tangled Hair 22, Hometown Hero's 7;

Giant Seeds 21, Hometown Hero's 16.

League Standings - Won, Lost

Wilkin Bar - 9, 1

Giant Seeds - 6,4

Tangled Hair - 5, 5

Hometown Hero's - 0, 10

