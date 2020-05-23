ST. PAUL, Minn. –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is welcoming the 101 days of summer with a reminder for everyone to play it safe while on the water and to always wear a life jacket.
The 101 days of summer starts with Memorial Day Weekend and goes through Labor Day. Corps staff are reminding everyone to understand the value of wearing a life jacket. According to the National Safety Council, drowning caused 3,709 deaths in 2017. With the start of the summer recreation season upon us, let’s do our part to reduce these preventable deaths.
“As we wrap up National Safe Boating Week and look toward the summer, I want everyone to think about the importance of being smart while on the water,” said Randy Urich, St. Paul District recreation and natural resources chief. “With everything going on right now, it’s easy to get distracted, but the key is to remember that life jackets save lives. Your friends and family are counting on you coming home after being on the water so please play it safe and wear your life jacket.”
Before casting off for a day on the water, Corps staff recommend everyone should always wearing a life jacket, avoid consuming too much alcohol, let a friend or family member know where you are going and how long you plan to be gone, keep an eye on the weather and take a boating safety course.
In addition to remembering to being smart on the water, boaters should also practice good social distancing to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
For more information on our water safety program, please visit https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Recreation/Water-Safety/ or https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Recreation/National-Water-Safety_Program/.
