It’s been a long wait for the track and cross country racers to lace up their spikes and race. That wait ended for the Breckenridge/Wahpeton Harriers as they competed in a three-team meet hosted by Frazee on Thursday morning. “The kids were pretty nervous going into the race, some have not competed in a race since last fall. I was pleased with our effort and thought the runners competed very well. We struggled in the third mile, but that’s to be expected in the early season.” Aidan Ruddy, a junior, turned in an impressive 19:07 time to place 4th in the boys’ varsity race. Seniors Junior Perz and Gus Lasch, along with sophomore Luke Baumgardner placed 7th, 8th, and 9th, respectively with times in the mid 21’s. This was Luke’s first varsity race and he held his own quite well.
On the girls’ side Rachel Gowin and Madison Rabbithead, both juniors, placed in the top 10, 8th and 10th respectively, running 24:48 and 26:04. Junior Taylor Bommerbach ran a very smooth 26:29 to place 13th. Our girls’ struggled on the 2nd half of course today, but with more practice and conditioning we’ll get better. “They are young bunch and need more racing experience on the 5k courses. Rachel was our lone representative at the state meet last year, she knows what it takes to train throughout the season and will lead our team.”
The next race for the team is Thursday, September 3 at the Bosie de Sioux Golf Course as BW hosts Frazee and Bertha-Hewitt. Racing begins at 4 pm.
