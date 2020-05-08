North Dakota’s 2020 deer season is set, with 69,050 licenses available to hunters, 3,550 more than last year.
In total, any-antlered licenses increased by 1,500 from last year, any-antlerless by 1,600, antlered whitetail by 250, antlerless whitetail by 200, and antlered and antlerless mule deer licenses remained the same.
In addition, muzzleloader licenses increased by 70 and restricted youth antlered mule deer licenses remained the same.
As stated in the 2020-21 chronic wasting disease proclamation, hunters harvesting a deer in units 3A1, 3B1, 3F2, 4B and 4C cannot transport the whole carcass, including the head and spinal column, outside of the unit, with the exception that hunters can transport the whole deer carcass between adjoining CWD carcass restricted units.
Also in the CWD proclamation, it is unlawful for an individual to hunt big game over bait, or place bait to attract big game for the purpose of hunting, in deer hunting units 3A1, 3A2, 3A3 north of U.S. Highway 2, 3B1, 3C west of the Missouri River, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B and 4C.
North Dakota’s 2020 deer gun season opens Nov. 6 at noon and continues through Nov. 22.
Applicants for regular deer gun, youth and muzzleloader can apply online through the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov, or call 800-406-6409. A service fee is charged for applications made through the 800 number.
Gratis applicants must apply online – the toll-free licensing telephone number is not set up to process gratis applications.
The deadline for applying is June 3.
Gratis applicants who have previously applied online will automatically have their land description carried forward to this year’s application. However, any changes with land descriptions from last year’s application must be made prior to submitting the 2020 application.
Gratis applications received on or before the regular deer gun lottery application deadline will qualify for an any-legal-deer license. As per state law, gratis applications received after the deadline will be processed based on licenses remaining after the lottery. Generally, only antlerless licenses remain.
Total deer licenses are determined by harvest rates, aerial surveys, depredation reports, hunter observations, input at advisory board meetings, and comments from the public, landowners and department field staff.
