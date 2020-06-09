DNR asks motorists to ‘give turtles a brake’

A snapping turtle with a nest just off the road. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding motorists to be aware of turtles crossing the roads at this time of year to get to nesting sites.

 MNDNR

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding people that turtles are now crossing roads moving to familiar nesting locations. Allowing turtles to cross the roads is vital to the preservation of regional populations.

Roadway mortality is believed to be a major factor in turtle population declines throughout the United States.

The DNR provides a few tips for helping turtles cross safely and where injured turtles may be taken at mndnr.gov/reptiles_amphibians/helping-turtles-roads.

Tags

Load comments