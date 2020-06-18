The Dryburgh family is moving to Moorhead, Minnesota, and we wish them the best of luck. Sherri was a volunteer coach for many of our youth sports and a terrific volunteer for Special Olympics. Tom was the highly successful NDSCS women’s basketball coach whose team volunteered and brought great energy to our Special Olympics bowling program.
We appreciate parents like Sherri who get involved in their children’s activities. Her smiling face and mannerisms represent the ideal youth sports parent. It is remindful of the importance of these developmental years.
There are many opportunities for parents to get involved. Information is readily available nowadays so you can learn more about the sport to have good discussions with your child.
A positive attitude is essential working with young athletes. It is one of the most powerful life lessons. Be a positive role model. Make your child feel like a winner every time.
If your child is not interested in a sport, there are plenty of options. Daughter Kayla found out she enjoyed coaching more than competing in gymnastics.
Keep participation fun. That will keep them coming back. Play with them at home or in the park. You will love it when they say “just one more time” several times. Parents should be in good health to have the ability to play with your children.
Set a good example for your child. Do not show unsportsmanlike conduct for officials like booing, taunting or using bad language. Your children are watching.
It is challenging to recruit umpires and referees. There are not many people who enjoy getting hollered at.
Show appreciation for the coaches who are investing much time. We hopefully put coaches in position to be successful with training tools.
Post-sports time is a great opportunity to have candid conversation with your child. It is easy to blame others for shortcomings. Remind your child to look in the mirror and consider what they could do differently. Early on try to sway away from the coach or ref blame game. They are only excuses, something to ward off early in life.
Trying your best in everything you do should be a prerequisite. Sometimes people begrudge the high salaries of highly successful athletes. However, the athletes have typically worked harder than everybody else and are realizing the gifts from their hard work. They have put themselves in a position to be successful.
Do not be consumed by winning. There is always somebody better than any of us. All the attributes of sport like trying your best are what’s important. Be proud that they are playing. Only one out of 5,000 athletes will play professionally. Do not put undue pressure on them. Love them the same way whether they win or lose.
Enjoy the chances for games and competition. The years will go by fast and all of a sudden they will be 30 years old with children. We always made out-of-town trips mini-vacation events. There are always relatives, friends or attractions no matter where you go. Make them the best of times.
Sports are fantastic opportunities to learn about our big world and sharing it with all people regardless of race, age, sex, creed or ability. It is time to show respect. Many friends, some for a lifetime are made in sports.
Health is one of the most important aspects of sports that can provide many hours of physical fitness. Consider involvement in lifelong sports like golf, tennis and golf. There is benefit to learning multiple sports.
Sports teach many life lessons like commitment, teamwork, sportsmanship and perseverance.
Don’t compare your child to other players, just like you shouldn’t compare yourself to others. I’ve learned this as a runner. Only be concerned about things you control, something that should be passed on. If you know inside you’ve done your best and worked your hardest, you won’t be deflated by negative people.
So be a Sherri Dryburgh. Do the right things as a youth sports parent.
