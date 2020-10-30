The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club sponsored three successful youth hunts this fall. It is fantastic to introduce young people to the outdoors.
Like many North Dakota and Minnesota lifetime citizens, we grew up hunting ducks in the prairie potholes of southeastern North Dakota and prairie wetlands of west central Minnesota. It is a tradition that has been passed on generation by generation.
Dylan Teberg chaired the first Giant Canada Goose youth hunt just east of Breckenridge. It is super that former Youth Waterfowl Hunt hunters like Dylan are now young sportsmen mentoring the next generation of youth hunters.
Dylan set up an A-Z hunt where the hunters set up the decoys very early in the morning for a field hunt. He recruited other mentors and taught the youths the importance of pre-hunt scouting to set up decoys in feeding fields.
I hunted with Dad on sloughs near Cayuga, Rutland and Geneseo. We wore hip boots walking from slough to slough. We did not target mallards and were happy to harvest blue and green-winged teal, gadwalls, widgeon, shovelers and ruddy ducks. They all tasted the same in Dad’s not so original duck meal that consisted of browning the meat and tossing it in mushroom soup.
We were thrilled to have a partnership this fall with Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge and hunt some of those same potholes. Pat Fitzmorris, the new manager, was one of the mentors. We are fortunate to have lots of public hunting land like Waterfowl Production Areas, paid by hunters who have bought duck stamps for decades, near the refuge.
The hunters all had shooting and the harvest included beautiful diving ducks like redheads and puddle ducks like blue-winged teal who leave our region early for their winter home in South America.
Kevin Manock chairs the Marv Manock Youth Waterfowl Hunt. Kevin and his son Grant are longtime duck hunters. Grant is a fine young man, at one time one of our youth hunters and now a volunteer. It is always gratifying to see sportsmen give back.
Greg Gerou and his cadre of volunteers prepare delicious pancake and sausage breakfasts for the waterfowl and pheasant hunts. Spending a few hours in fresh outdoors air always invigorates the appetite. We could not ask for a more dedicated Sportsmen’s Club president than Greg Gerou, who attends about every club activity.
Pheasant hunting also instilled a personal lifelong long of the outdoors. I remember the fall family get-togethers at the Ficenec home farm north of Milnor when Dad and all the uncles would hunt Irving Olson’s corn fields, shelterbelts and wetlands. There would be some awful pretty pictures of a couple dozen brilliantly colored Chinese ring-necked pheasants that are forever etched in my memory.
The Youth Pheasant Hunt is a special one because it is hunted on private land owned by Chuck Haus, a terrific conservation-friendly farmer west of Hankinson. Many farmers are our best conservationists. For that, we are lucky, because 90 percent of North Dakota land is private.
I was fortunate to be near one of the youth pheasant hunters – Owen Skovholt, who bagged his first rooster pheasant ever. It is just as thrilling for the volunteers to see the excitement of a young person when they experience a lifetime hunting moment.
Mark Althoff does a superb job chairing the Youth Pheasant Hunt. He emphasizes the commitment and importance of safety.
Abby Carlson has also organized Ladies Rooster Roundup Hunts the past couple years so a few women can enjoy hunting. What a great tool to recruit new hunters!
Fishing ($787 million) and hunting ($186 million) are big business in North Dakota. Outdoor recreation is an economic steam engine. We are fortunate to live in one of the best outdoor places to hunt, fish and recreate in the world!
Thankfully, outdoor recreation like hunting is a great way to get exercise, have fun, spend time with friends and family members and get physical, social and emotional healthy during these pandemic times. Enjoy the fall!
