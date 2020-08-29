Fargo South Invitational

McKena Koolmo chips onto the 9-hole green on the Bois de Sioux Golf Course. 

 Paige Rudick • Daily News

TEAM RESULTS

1. Fargo Shanley 312

2. Fargo Davies 331

3. Fargo South 356

4. GF Central 369

5. GF Red River 370

6. Wahpeton 378

7. Fargo North 379

8. West Fargo 380

9. WF Sheyenne 413

10. Valley City 443

WAHPETON RESULTS

Anaka Lysne 43-43—86—tied for 10th. Qualified for state.

Madison Bohn 47-45—92

Lily Anderson 52-48—100

Scout Woods 50-50—100

Halle Miller 53-47—100

McKena Koolmo 54-49—103

Ella Graves 60-51—111

Olivia Hansen 59-60—119

The Fargo South Invitational at Rose Creek was the first of two regular

season opportunities for EDC girls golfers to qualify for the state tournament

as an individual. Players that have a score of 15 over par or 15 over the

medalist will automatically qualify for the state tournament in Minot on

October 5 and 6. The invitational took place Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Anaka Lysne was our lone qualifier today with a 15 over 86. Anaka really

was solid off the tee and with her approach shots but really had some trouble

on the greens. Her ball striking was excellent today and that’s definitely

something she can rely on every tournament.

Madison Bohn just missed qualifying for state by two shots. Madison had

seven pars today and with the exception of one hole on each side played

well. Madison’s putting was pretty good today and she will need to continue

to work on her consistency with her irons.

We had two girls record their career low rounds today. Sophomore Lily

Anderson and eighth grader Scout Woods both had a 100 today. Lily has played better each meet and today was on the verge of breaking 100 for the first time but had a couple rough holes to end her round. Scout was also close to breaking 100 for the first time in her career. She started the day with a solid par on hole 13 and ended with two pars on her round.

Next tournament: At Edgewood in Fargo. Wednesday, September 2.

Tags

Load comments