TEAM RESULTS
1. Fargo Shanley 312
2. Fargo Davies 331
3. Fargo South 356
4. GF Central 369
5. GF Red River 370
6. Wahpeton 378
7. Fargo North 379
8. West Fargo 380
9. WF Sheyenne 413
10. Valley City 443
WAHPETON RESULTS
Anaka Lysne 43-43—86—tied for 10th. Qualified for state.
Madison Bohn 47-45—92
Lily Anderson 52-48—100
Scout Woods 50-50—100
Halle Miller 53-47—100
McKena Koolmo 54-49—103
Ella Graves 60-51—111
Olivia Hansen 59-60—119
The Fargo South Invitational at Rose Creek was the first of two regular
season opportunities for EDC girls golfers to qualify for the state tournament
as an individual. Players that have a score of 15 over par or 15 over the
medalist will automatically qualify for the state tournament in Minot on
October 5 and 6. The invitational took place Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Anaka Lysne was our lone qualifier today with a 15 over 86. Anaka really
was solid off the tee and with her approach shots but really had some trouble
on the greens. Her ball striking was excellent today and that’s definitely
something she can rely on every tournament.
Madison Bohn just missed qualifying for state by two shots. Madison had
seven pars today and with the exception of one hole on each side played
well. Madison’s putting was pretty good today and she will need to continue
to work on her consistency with her irons.
We had two girls record their career low rounds today. Sophomore Lily
Anderson and eighth grader Scout Woods both had a 100 today. Lily has played better each meet and today was on the verge of breaking 100 for the first time but had a couple rough holes to end her round. Scout was also close to breaking 100 for the first time in her career. She started the day with a solid par on hole 13 and ended with two pars on her round.
Next tournament: At Edgewood in Fargo. Wednesday, September 2.
