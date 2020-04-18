First turkey
Courtesy Erik Dohman

Erik Dohman shared this photo of his son with a turkey and wrote, ‘Gus and I were hunting in rural Wilkin County. This was opening day for youth turkey season. This was Gus’s first turkey hunt. Gus is 11 years old and was using a pump action youth Mossberg 410 shotgun. He shot the turkey at 25 yards away. He and I have been practicing shooting for the last couple years on a regular basis.’ Gus is the son of Erik and Meghan Dohman of Breckenridge, Minn.

