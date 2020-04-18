Erik Dohman shared this photo of his son with a turkey and wrote, ‘Gus and I were hunting in rural Wilkin County. This was opening day for youth turkey season. This was Gus’s first turkey hunt. Gus is 11 years old and was using a pump action youth Mossberg 410 shotgun. He shot the turkey at 25 yards away. He and I have been practicing shooting for the last couple years on a regular basis.’ Gus is the son of Erik and Meghan Dohman of Breckenridge, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.