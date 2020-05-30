North Dakota residents who want to give fishing a try are reminded they can fish for free June 6-7.

That is the state’s free fishing weekend, when all residents age 16 and older can fish any North Dakota water without a license. Residents age 15 and under do not need a fishing license at any time of year.

Fishing regulations and information on fishing waters is available on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.

