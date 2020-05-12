The North Dakota Game and Fish Department does not intend to revoke any fishing tournament permits for the remainder of this year, unless the coronavirus pandemic warrants such a decision.
Fisheries chief Greg Power said a letter was sent to all tournament sponsors with strong public safety recommendations, including physical distancing guidelines, for those who were still planning on conducting fishing tournaments.
Game and Fish had revoked fishing tournament permits for April and May due to COVID-19. No new fishing tournaments, beyond what is currently permitted, will be allowed or rescheduled this year on the Missouri River, lakes Oahe and Sakakawea, and Devils Lake (Stump Lake).
All tournament sponsors are urged to contact the respective managing entity of their tournament boat launching site to ensure there are no additional restrictions.
